A young person was reportedly injured in Carrickfergus after what is believed to have been a lit aerosol car was thrown towards him.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim is understood to have suffered cuts to his hands.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, which was reported to them on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This reportedly happened on Black Path, within the vicinity of Oakwood Road, Carrickfergus, at approximately 6.50pm,” a police spokesperson said.

“If you witnessed this or have any information in regards to it, please call 101 and quote serial reference number 1589 of 21/02/25.”