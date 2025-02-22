Carrickfergus: PSNI seek witnesses after young person 'injured by lit aerosol can'
A young person was reportedly injured in Carrickfergus after what is believed to have been a lit aerosol car was thrown towards him.
The victim is understood to have suffered cuts to his hands.
Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, which was reported to them on Friday evening.
"This reportedly happened on Black Path, within the vicinity of Oakwood Road, Carrickfergus, at approximately 6.50pm,” a police spokesperson said.
“If you witnessed this or have any information in regards to it, please call 101 and quote serial reference number 1589 of 21/02/25.”