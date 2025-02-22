Carrickfergus: PSNI seek witnesses after young person 'injured by lit aerosol can'

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 09:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A young person was reportedly injured in Carrickfergus after what is believed to have been a lit aerosol car was thrown towards him.

The victim is understood to have suffered cuts to his hands.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, which was reported to them on Friday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This reportedly happened on Black Path, within the vicinity of Oakwood Road, Carrickfergus, at approximately 6.50pm,” a police spokesperson said.

“If you witnessed this or have any information in regards to it, please call 101 and quote serial reference number 1589 of 21/02/25.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice