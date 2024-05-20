Carrickfergus searches: man charged with series of drug-related offences
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged the 37-year-old with two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
He has been further charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A controlled drug, and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
Police say the charges are in connection with an ongoing investigation into the South East Antrim UDA. Searches were carried out in the Edenvale Avenue area back in 2022 where a quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs were seized, along with a quantity of cash.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, June 17. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.