A man is due to appear in court next month on a series of charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into the South East Antrim UDA.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged the 37-year-old with two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He has been further charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A controlled drug, and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Laganside court complex. Photo by Google

Police say the charges are in connection with an ongoing investigation into the South East Antrim UDA. Searches were carried out in the Edenvale Avenue area back in 2022 where a quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs were seized, along with a quantity of cash.