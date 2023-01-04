Register
Carrickfergus shop staff 'left shaken' after armed robbery

Two members of staff were left shaken after a knifepoint robbery at a Carrickfergus shop yesterday (Tuesday).

By Terry Ferry
12 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 9:25am

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at Bridewell Drive.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a person wearing a mask and armed with a knife entered the shop at around 8.30pm on Tuesday evening and demanded money and tobacco from staff members. A sum of money and a quantity of tobacco was handed over and the person then made off from the scene on foot.

"There were no reports of any injuries, however, the two staff members involved were left shaken following the incident.

Editorial image

“An investigation is ongoing and detectives would ask anyone who was in the Bridewell Drive area around the time of the robbery and who noticed any suspicious activity, or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their enquiries, to contact them in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 1750 03/01/23."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.