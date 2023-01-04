Two members of staff were left shaken after a knifepoint robbery at a Carrickfergus shop yesterday (Tuesday).

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at Bridewell Drive.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a person wearing a mask and armed with a knife entered the shop at around 8.30pm on Tuesday evening and demanded money and tobacco from staff members. A sum of money and a quantity of tobacco was handed over and the person then made off from the scene on foot.

"There were no reports of any injuries, however, the two staff members involved were left shaken following the incident.

“An investigation is ongoing and detectives would ask anyone who was in the Bridewell Drive area around the time of the robbery and who noticed any suspicious activity, or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their enquiries, to contact them in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 1750 03/01/23."

