Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Carrickfergus woman admits harassment after posting 'false allegations' about a man on social media

A woman who posted messages on Tiktok and Facebook naming a man and his workplace and alleging he assaulted her has pleaded guilty to a charge of harassing him.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 25th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST
Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressBallymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (June 23) the man had denied the allegation and that the posts were "fabricated to cause him stress and anxiety".

The defendant - Lia Devenney (28), of Castlemara Drive in Carrickfergus - posted the messages in April and May last year.

The prosecutor said on one occasion the defendant had been given a caution for common assault.

Most Popular

Putting Devenney on Probation for a year, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "a very nasty thing to be posting false allegations of physical assault on somebody because other people see that on the internet and there is a natural reaction to believe what you read so you need to very careful that you don't do that again".