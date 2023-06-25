A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (June 23) the man had denied the allegation and that the posts were "fabricated to cause him stress and anxiety".
The defendant - Lia Devenney (28), of Castlemara Drive in Carrickfergus - posted the messages in April and May last year.
The prosecutor said on one occasion the defendant had been given a caution for common assault.
Putting Devenney on Probation for a year, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "a very nasty thing to be posting false allegations of physical assault on somebody because other people see that on the internet and there is a natural reaction to believe what you read so you need to very careful that you don't do that again".