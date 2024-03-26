Carryduff Fire Station: vital equipment stolen during break-in
Pete Blaney, Group Commander, NIFRS said: “I can confirm that power tools and pieces of road traffic collision equipment, which are critical to our operational response, have been stolen from Carryduff Fire Station following a break-in on Monday, March 25.
“The break-in is thought to have happened between 5.30pm and 8pm, when entry was forced via a door in the station.
“Some of these vital pieces of operational equipment are used by firefighters to help rescue casualties from serious road traffic collisions.
“In the past few days, our firefighters have responded to a number of very serious and tragic road traffic collisions across Northern Ireland, so I must emphasise just how vital it is that we have the items of equipment that have been taken.
"I am appealing for these items to be returned to the fire station immediately. If anyone saw anything suspicious or noticed anyone carrying small power tools in the vicinity of the station, please pass the information on to the PSNI.”
Reports can be submitted online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
The PSNI’s Sergeant Regan said: “It’s very disappointing that firefighters who work tirelessly for their community would be targeted in this way that leaves the community without potentially lifesaving equipment.
“We would ask anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1839 25/03/24.
“Our investigation is ongoing and your support with our enquiries is very much appreciated.”