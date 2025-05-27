Police are investigating a graffiti incident in the Ivanhoe Avenue area of Carryduff.

Officers received a report at around 1.55pm on Sunday, May 25 of graffiti having been sprayed overnight on walls, fences and cars. The incident is likely to have occurred sometime between Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 842 of 25/05/25.

A report can also be made online using the form at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.