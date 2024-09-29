Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a trailer in Carryduff. Photo provided by PSNI

Police in Lisburn and Castlereagh believe a white van may have been used to tow a stolen trailer from Carryduff.

They are appealing for information in relation to the theft from Mealough Road on Thursday, September 26, between 1.45pm and 2.35pm.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “The trailer is an 8X4 Ifor Williams trailer with folding sides and may have been being towed by a white van.

"Should you have any information or were in the area and have dashcam footage that may assist in our enquiries, then please get in touch on 101 quoting serial 1009 of 26th September 2024.”