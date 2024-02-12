Carryduff licensed premises staff member left ‘shaken’ after knifepoint robbery
Police received a report around 8.15pm that a man armed with a knife had entered licensed premises and pointed the weapon at a member of staff, demanding money.
Appealing for information about the incident, Inspector Knox said: “The suspect was described as being around 6’ 1” in height and was wearing an orange coloured high visibility vest and matching trousers, a motorbike helmet to hide his identity, and brown boots. Following his demands, he made off on foot in the direction of Ballynahinch with a sum of cash and alcohol.
“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries but the staff member involved, was understandably left shaken by the ordeal.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything, or may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage that could assist officers, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1643 11/02/24”.