A Lisburn District Judge has urged a local woman to get help after she was banned from the roads for drink driving.

Sharon Milligan (46), whose address was given as Killynure Gardens in Carryduff, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court, where she pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The court heard that after being stopped by police at the Saintfield Road in Carryduff on February 20, a breath test was carried out and gave a reading of 168 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Rosie Watters said: “168 is a huge reading. I have obvious concerns about it. You couldn’t possibly have had control over your vehicle."

Lisburn judge urges Carryduff woman to get help after she admits to drink driving. Pic by Google

The defendant, who was unrepresented in court, admitted that after losing her job in 2020 she had “hit the drink pretty bad”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also told the court she had been on a 10-day detox at the Royal Victoria Hospital, but admitted that she was still drinking, although she had reached out to her GP and Addiction NI for help.

"Everything has fallen apart for you,” Ms Watters told the defendant. “What are you going to do to help yourself so that it doesn’t happen again?

"I want to know that people are getting the help there is out there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You could have killed yourself or someone else. Once you have a problem with alcohol it never goes away, you have to deal with it for the rest of your life.”