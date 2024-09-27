Cars destroyed during early morning arson attack at Larne FC car park
Police are appealing for information following the early hours incident in the car park at Inver Park, home of Larne Football Club.
Inspector McClelland said: "We received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service at 1.25am that the vehicles had been destroyed by the fire.
"Officers attended the scene and were advised that ignition was believed to have been deliberate.
"We are investigating this as arson, and would to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 60 of 27/09/24."
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.