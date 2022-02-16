Cars extensively damaged in incident at commercial premises in Newtownabbey

Police today (Wednesday) issued an appeal for information following a report of the incident on Sunday (February 13).

Sergeant McClintock said: “It was reported that at approximately 9.35pm a number of cars had received extensive damage at a commercial premises in the area.

“A male, described as wearing a dark coloured coat, dark trousers and a baseball cap was seen in the area at the time.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1167 of 14/02/22.