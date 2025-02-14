Case adjourned as Ballyclare woman had 'fallen out of bed'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A defence barrister said his client's case was unable to proceed because she had a bump on her head after she had "fallen out of bed".
The lawyer said he advised the woman to get medical attention.
Defendant Megan Dowie (27), of Erskine Park in Ballyclare, is charged with, according to her charge sheet, stealing £300 on January 31, last year and £561 on February 8, 2024, from 'Clear Dental'.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to February 18.