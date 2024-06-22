Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is no evidence an Aghalee woman dishonestly used electricity, a Craigavon court has heard.

Angela McNally, from Brankins Island Road, Aghalee, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage, dishonestly causing electricity to be diverted and dishonestly using electricity.

An NI Electricity Network electricity box.

A representative of the NI Electricity Network said he attended the home of the defendant on April 5 last year and examined a white outside meter cubicle and revealed he saw a copper cable inserted under the meter cover and connected across two terminals on the meter.

The NIE Network worker described it as a ‘by-pass cable’ which was by-passing the ‘recording mechanism’. “It’s not recording some of the units,” he said.

Defence barrister Barry McKenna asked if the meter box was outside the property and if anyone who had access to the property could access the box. The NIE Network worker agreed.

Under cross-examination the worker said: “You would need some sort of knowledge of electricity to do this.”

When asked what evidence there was of the defendant causing criminal damage, the worker said: “That meter is that customer’s responsibility. It’s on their property.”

Mr McKenna asked: “What evidence is there that she was the person who broke the seals and went into that box?”

The worker responded: “There is no actual evidence that she, herself, put that in. But that’s her meter and her responsibility. The supply to the property would have had to be de-energised by pulling a fuse to put that in.”

Mr McKenna said: “But there’s no evidence that she did that.” The worker responded: “There is no evidence that she herself put the cable in.”

Under questioning from Mr McKenna, a PSNI officer told the court there were no fingerprints or forensics to link the defendant to the meter box or tampering with the meter. The officer agreed that there was no evidence that the defendant had opened the box or damaged it.

Addressing District Judge Michael Ranaghan, Mr McKenna said: “On the criminal damage charge, there is no evidence, which is accepted by the prosecution witnesses, that the defendant was the person who removed the cover and accessed the electricity box.”

He pointed out that there is no forensic evidence whatsoever.

“The prosecution, it appears from the evidence, are not saying it was the defendant who removed that box. What evidence is there that she was aware of anything?”

District Judge Ranaghan said: “There’s a reality to this case. Obviously somebody has committed this act of by-passing and the defendant is one of a pool of people who might have done it. But I accept that all of the charges effectively flow from some form of guilty knowledge. There is no evidence of guilty knowledge or guilty actus reus on behalf of the defendant in this case.

