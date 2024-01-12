Register
BREAKING

Case against Kevin Conway, accused of murdering Shane Whitla in Lurgan last year, is to be withdrawn Craigavon court hears after defendant is also killed

The case against Kevin Conway, who is accused of murdering Lurgan man Shane Whitla last year, is to be formally withdrawn as the defendant has been murdered, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard today (Friday).
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 16:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mr Conway, aged 26, from Deeny Drive in Lurgan faced a single charged of murdering Shane Whitla on January 12, and was due before the court seeking a variation of his bail conditions.

-

Read More
Kevin Conway: Sympathies paid to family of Lurgan murder victim as funeral notic...
Kevin ConwayKevin Conway
Kevin Conway
Most Popular

-

The court heard that Mr Conway had been murdered in Belfast earlier in the week and there will be an application to withdraw the case.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “This is a bail variation and this is the defendant that was killed earlier this week, is that correct? So what is the PPS application?”

The Prosecutor asked that the case be adjourned for a week so that that case can be formally withdrawn as there are legal steps to go through. It was adjourned until January 19, 2024 for a formal withdrawal.