Case against Kevin Conway, accused of murdering Shane Whitla in Lurgan last year, is to be withdrawn Craigavon court hears after defendant is also killed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Conway, aged 26, from Deeny Drive in Lurgan faced a single charged of murdering Shane Whitla on January 12, and was due before the court seeking a variation of his bail conditions.
-
-
The court heard that Mr Conway had been murdered in Belfast earlier in the week and there will be an application to withdraw the case.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “This is a bail variation and this is the defendant that was killed earlier this week, is that correct? So what is the PPS application?”
The Prosecutor asked that the case be adjourned for a week so that that case can be formally withdrawn as there are legal steps to go through. It was adjourned until January 19, 2024 for a formal withdrawal.