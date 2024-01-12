The case against Kevin Conway, who is accused of murdering Lurgan man Shane Whitla last year, is to be formally withdrawn as the defendant has been murdered, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard today (Friday).

Mr Conway, aged 26, from Deeny Drive in Lurgan faced a single charged of murdering Shane Whitla on January 12, and was due before the court seeking a variation of his bail conditions.

Kevin Conway

The court heard that Mr Conway had been murdered in Belfast earlier in the week and there will be an application to withdraw the case.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “This is a bail variation and this is the defendant that was killed earlier this week, is that correct? So what is the PPS application?”