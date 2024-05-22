Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The alleged historical sexual offences case involving Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Eleanor will move to the Crown Court in July, Newry Magistrates Court has heard.

Neither defendant was in court for Wednesday (May 22) morning’s hearing, where prosecuting counsel Fiona O’Kane asked for the preliminary enquiry - the process by which a case moves to a higher court - to be fixed for July 3.

Mrs O’Kane told the court the case is “progressing quite expeditiously”. A review is to take place on June 12 to ensure that the PE was on course.

​Jeffrey Mark Donaldson, 61, with an address listed as Old Town Hall, Castle Street, Lisburn, faces 11 charges including one of rape, one of committing an act of gross indecency and nine of indecent assault. The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between 1985 and 2006 and relate to two alleged victims.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arriving at Newry Magistrates Court last month. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

His wife, Eleanor Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences.

Richard Monteith, representing Lady Eleanor, suggested the PE could be heard on June 12 but withdrew the idea “as I see Mrs O’Kane shaking her head”.

Sir Jeffrey’s defence, Richard Smith, told the court that when when his bail was converted from police bail to court bail, there was a condition he was to have no contact with anyone under 16. This was amended to say the Lagan Valley MP could have “no unsupervised contact with anyone under 16” with Mrs O’Kane adding “the supervisor cannot be the co-defendant.”