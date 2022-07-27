Cash and drugs seized during Rathcoole searches

Commenting on the operation, Detective Superintendent Neill said: “Following proactive searches of two residential properties in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, we recovered an amount of cash and drugs and our investigation is ongoing.

“These searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries.

“I would like to thank the community for their continued support as we work to remove drugs which could have caused harm and addiction issues.

A South East Antrim UDA mural in the Green End area of Rathcoole. (Pic by Google).

“I also appeal to anyone with information regarding any form of criminality, to call us in confidence on 101, or to submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/