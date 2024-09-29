Cash and jewellery stolen after house ransacked during Armagh burglary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In an appeal for information, the PSNI said: “It was reported that a house in the Mullinure Park area was entered and ransacked between 6:45pm and 9.10pm. A sum of cash and quantity of jewellery was taken.
"A number of enquiries are being conducted and detectives would ask anyone with any information, or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the theft, which could assist with their investigation, to contact them at Ardmore on 101, quoting reference number CC1679 27/09/24."
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.