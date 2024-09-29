Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cash and jewellery were stolen after a house was ransacked during a burglary in Armagh on Friday (September 27) evening.

In an appeal for information, the PSNI said: “It was reported that a house in the Mullinure Park area was entered and ransacked between 6:45pm and 9.10pm. A sum of cash and quantity of jewellery was taken.

"A number of enquiries are being conducted and detectives would ask anyone with any information, or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the theft, which could assist with their investigation, to contact them at Ardmore on 101, quoting reference number CC1679 27/09/24."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.