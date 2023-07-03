Register
Cash and suspected drugs seized in Dungannon area search

A man was arrested after a quantity of drugs and cash were seized by police in Dungannon today (Monday).
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 19:44 BST

Officers from Dungannon Neighbourhood Policing Team, together with officers from Mid Ulster District Support Team, recovered a quantity of suspected drugs, cash and other items in the area.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Johnston said: “Shortly before 11.25am, officers searched a property in the area and recovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs, cash and other items.

“A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug, and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply. He was later released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Police have urged the public to contact them with any information relating to the supply or use of illegal drugs. Credit: PacemakerPolice have urged the public to contact them with any information relating to the supply or use of illegal drugs. Credit: Pacemaker
“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.

“We would also like to thank the local community for their continued support, and we will continue to act on the information you provide us.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

