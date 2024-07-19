Cash box with over £2,000 taken from Newry business recovered after police intercept vehicle at Dromore
In a statement on Friday (July 19) evening, PSNI Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon said with the support of a CCTV operator in Cookstown, a Kia Sportage and its occupants were stopped on the A1 northbound carriageway in Dromore by Road Policing interceptors from Sprucefield.
Police added: "The CCTV operator had observed the occupants removing a cash box from an unmanned business premises in the Newry area.
"After stopping the vehicle a cash box was recovered from inside the vehicle containing in excess of £2,000.
“The two male occupants were arrested on suspicion of theft and are now assisting police with their enquiries.
“The driver will also be investigated in regard to a number of motoring offences.”