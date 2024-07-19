Cash box with over £2,000 taken from Newry business recovered after police intercept vehicle at Dromore

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2024, 21:58 BST
Two males were arrested after police intercepted a vehicle believed to have been used during the theft of a cash box containing £2,000 from Newry business premises.

In a statement on Friday (July 19) evening, PSNI Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon said with the support of a CCTV operator in Cookstown, a Kia Sportage and its occupants were stopped on the A1 northbound carriageway in Dromore by Road Policing interceptors from Sprucefield.

Police added: "The CCTV operator had observed the occupants removing a cash box from an unmanned business premises in the Newry area.

Police stopped the vehicle at Dromore. Photo: PSNIPolice stopped the vehicle at Dromore. Photo: PSNI
"After stopping the vehicle a cash box was recovered from inside the vehicle containing in excess of £2,000.

“The two male occupants were arrested on suspicion of theft and are now assisting police with their enquiries.

“The driver will also be investigated in regard to a number of motoring offences.”

