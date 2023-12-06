Cash from a till and a quantity of jewellery have been stolen following a ‘ram-raid’ type incident at a Newry jewellers.

The scene at McWhirter's jewellers on Hill Street, Newry on Wednesday morning.

Police in Newry are investigating the incident at McWhirter’s jewellers on Hill Street in the city during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, December 6.

A PSNI spokesperson explained: “Shortly after 4.30am it’s understood a silver saloon car reversed into the shutters of the shop a number of times. A man has then alighted from the vehicle and has pulled back the damaged shutters and entered the shop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Once inside he has removed cash from a till and a quantity of jewellery before fleeing in the vehicle.

"Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime, or anyone who may have captured footage in the area at around the time of the burglary, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 136 06/12/23.

"Information can also be provided via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/