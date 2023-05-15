Register
Castledawson bricklayer jumped up from settee and headbutted police constable

A bricklayer who jumped up from a settee and headbutted a police constable was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

By MId Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 20:05 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 20:05 BST

Thirty-two-year-old Raymond McGovern, from Harmony Hill in Castledawson, admitted assaulting the police officer on August 28 last year.

Counsel prosecuting told District Judge Oonagh Mullan that police had been tasked to reports of an intoxicated male at the address of his ex-partner.

The lawyer said he had then left the address and when police located him in the living-room at his address and he became verbally abusive towards officers dealing with him.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
He said McGovern repeatedly attempted to resist police before jumping up from the settee and headbutting a constable.

The defendant was arrested and taken to Antrim custody suite where he was interviewed in connection with the matter.

Counsel added that no injuries were reported by the police officer.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde explained that McGovern has mental health difficulties and “at times” held down work as a bricklayer.

Mr Forde asked the court to take into consideration that the defendant has stayed out of trouble since the incident.

Pleading for leniency, the lawyer pointed out that while headbutting a police officer is “a serious matter” the officer had not been injured.

Judge Mullan described it as a “nasty incident.” She said that thankfully there were no injuries to the police officer and noted that McGovern “doesn’t have much of a record.”

The judge imposed a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

