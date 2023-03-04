A disqualified driver detected by police in Magherafelt, was given a four-month suspended jail sentence at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Lorna Johnston (59) from Riverside South, Castledawson, was also given a 18-month driving disqualification arising out of an incident on November 18, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at 11.30am, police were on mobile patrol in the Castledawson Road area of the town when they observed the defendant heading in the direction of Union Road and signaled for her to stop.

The lawyer said checks carried out by police showed she did not have an insurance policy, and on speaking to the defendant she told them she did not have insurance or driving licence.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

A defence lawyer said Johnston had struggled following the breakdown of her marriage, and as a result of that she found herself in court often.

The lawyer said she had previously been given a combination order at Antrim Court which she has completed.

He said the defendant had not thought she was disqualified on this occasion.

However, he stressed that she did accept the matter at the “first opportunity” and has expressed shame and regret for her behaviour.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers told Johnston that her offending did pass the custodial threshold.

The judge said while her offending is concerning to the court, she expressed the hope that the she will not continue to breach court orders.

