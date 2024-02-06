Castledawson man accused of assaulting a police officer released on £300 bail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dylan Wenlock (24), of Riverside Gardens, also faces charges assaulting a male and resisting police arising out of an alleged incident on January 8.

A police officer connected the defendant to the charges when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

