Castledawson man accused of assaulting a police officer released on £300 bail

A Castledawson man has been in court accused of assaulting a police officer inflicting grievous bodily harm.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:50 GMT
Dylan Wenlock (24), of Riverside Gardens, also faces charges assaulting a male and resisting police arising out of an alleged incident on January 8.

A police officer connected the defendant to the charges when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Wenlock was released on bail of £300 until March 1, with conditions that he does not enter Beechway, Cookstown, and has no contact with the injured party.