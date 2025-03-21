Castledawson man pleads guilty to assault at hospital

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has admitted an assault at a hospital.

Dean Booth (29), of Moyola Gardens in Castledawson, was also in possession of methylmethcathinone on August 12 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had a previous record.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A prosecutor said there had been an assault at a hospital.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "poor" record.

The case was adjourned to April 29 for a pre-sentence report.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice