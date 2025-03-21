Castledawson man pleads guilty to assault at hospital
A man has admitted an assault at a hospital.
Dean Booth (29), of Moyola Gardens in Castledawson, was also in possession of methylmethcathinone on August 12 last year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had a previous record.
A prosecutor said there had been an assault at a hospital.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "poor" record.
The case was adjourned to April 29 for a pre-sentence report.