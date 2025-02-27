A 19-year-old motorist sped off from police in Randalstown and was only halted when a 'stinger' was deployed at Toomebridge twenty minutes later.

Michael McKenna (19), with an address given as Parkview in Castledawson, committed offences on December 16 last year.

He pleaded guilty to driving dangerously; driving whilst disqualified; failing to provide a specimen of blood; failing to stop for police; using a Volkswagen Jetta without insurance; and being in possession of cannabis.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that at 12.20am on December 16 police stopped a Volkswagen Jetta in the Neillsbrook area of Randalstown.

Police spoke with the occupants and there was a strong smell of cannabis. They were informed they were going to be detained for a search and the defendant had then driven off at speed resulting in a police pursuit.

The pursuit lasted 21 minutes with estimated speeds in excess of 90mph being reached on "minor roads". A stinger was deployed in the Toomebridge area and the pursuit ended.

When arrested the defendant refused to provide a blood sample. He was in possession of a "small bag of herbal cannabis".

The defendant was a disqualified driver after appearing at court in July. He had been jailed on that occasion and was released from prison on November 8 last year.

At the July court he had been banned from driving for five years which runs to July 2029.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "His time in prison seems to have had no effect on him. 90mph on country roads for 21 minutes while he is either under the influence of drink or drugs and he is disqualified."

For the offences of December 16 last year, the judge said the "only thing saving" the defendant from immediate jail was the fact he has a job. He said the defendant had a "very relevant record" of 20 previous convictions.

The judge adjourned sentencing to August this year and put the defendant on court bail of £500 "to remind you that you need to stay away from motor vehicles".

There is a 10pm to 6am curfew when he is electronically tagged.

The judge told the defendant: "I don't want you out at night because I think when you are out at night then there is a risk that you may be tempted to get into a car. I am trying to protect the public as well as make sure you don't re-offend."

As part of the bail the defendant is not be in the front passenger seat of any vehicle.