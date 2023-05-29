Register
Castledawson motorist ‘buried his head in the sand’ after leaving family home, court told

A South Derry man who was said by his solicitor to have “buried his head in the sand” after leaving home, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday for driving while disqualified.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 29th May 2023, 10:50 BST

Jamie Patrick McElhone (26) from Derrygarve Park, Castledawson, was also banned from driving for six months for having no insurance and fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for possessing cannabis at Bridgend, Coagh, on January 27 this year.

McElhone was fined a further £200 for failing to produce his insurance and driving licence at Ballinderry Bridge Road, Coagh, on January 15 last.

The court heard that the case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant admitted the offence and asked the court to give credit for his cooperation with the Probation Services.

Mr Atherton said McElhone has a very minor record up until 2021 when he moved out of the family home and “let himself down” by not looking after his affairs.

The solicitor said he had “buried his head in the sand” with regard to his affairs.

Mr Atherton stressed that according to the report McElhone is of a “low likelihood of re-offending.”

He said he left school at the age of 16 and has a fantastic work ethic, working seven days a week.

Pleading with the court not to impose a custodial sentence, Mr Atheron said the defendant was prepared to work around a community deposal order.

He added the cannabis seized by police on January 27 was “a small quantity.”