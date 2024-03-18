Castledawson motorist caught doing 92 mph on Cookstown dual carriageway while on his way to the dentist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mullan (67), from Main Street in Castledawson, was also handed five penalty points arising out of the incident on October 3 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made at 2pm at Dunman on the A29 carriageway which is restricted to 60 mph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant has been driving for 50 years with no record and asked the court to give him maximum credit.

Dunman on the Cookstown dual carriageway where the offence was detected. Credit: Google Maps

Mr Atherton said Mullan wished to apologise to the court for the speed which happened when he was going to the dentist.

He said the defendant offered no excuse and is a retired man on a modest income.