Castledawson motorist caught doing 92 mph on Cookstown dual carriageway while on his way to the dentist
John Mullan (67), from Main Street in Castledawson, was also handed five penalty points arising out of the incident on October 3 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made at 2pm at Dunman on the A29 carriageway which is restricted to 60 mph.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant has been driving for 50 years with no record and asked the court to give him maximum credit.
Mr Atherton said Mullan wished to apologise to the court for the speed which happened when he was going to the dentist.
He said the defendant offered no excuse and is a retired man on a modest income.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Mullan that given his 50-year driving history he did not have to warn him of the dangers of speeding.