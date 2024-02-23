Register
Castledawson motorist found standing beside crashed BMW car 'unfortunate' to lose licence

A young Castledawson man found standing beside a BMW car which had crashed into a ditch, has lost his licence for 12 months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 19:45 GMT
Cathal McErlane, aged 26, from Bells Manor, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that on October 1 last year, pollice at Glenshane Road received a report of a BMW car being driven at speed heading towards Maghera.

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle made off from police and was later found crashed into a ditch at Brackaghreilly Road with McErlane standing beside it.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said the defendant failed a preliminary breath test and later provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 52 mcgs.

He said McErlane claimed he had been with two others and the vehicle was being driven by someone else at the time of the crash.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had been been very forthright with the police and admitted that he himself had been the victim of a crime in that his vehicle had been taken by another.

Mr Atherton said McErlane had never been in trouble with the police before and is an industrious young man.

He said it was unfortunate that he faces a disqualification, but maybe he would be able to continue with his employment.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was unfortunate and while it was not the highest reading she would give him credit for his early plea.