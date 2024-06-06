Castledawson motorist is convicted for having dog 'hanging out' of car window

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2024, 16:44 BST
A motorist with a dog "hanging out" the window of a car has been convicted of a charge of being unable to have 'proper control' of his vehicle or have a 'full view of the road'.

Alistair David Bingham (52), of Station Road, Castledawson, was detected at Oriel Road in Antrim town on July 11 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena: "The defendant was driving a vehicle with a dog standing on the defendant's lap hanging out of the driver's side window."

The defendant was not at court and Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter also convicted him on a charge of not having a driving licence.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker
The court heard the defendant had originally been offered a fixed penalty in connection with the case but had not taken it up.

The defendant was banned from driving for three months and was fined £250 which included £200 for the driving licence offence and £50 fine for the dog-related charge.

An alternative charge of failing to produce a driving licence to police within seven days was adjourned until July.