Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorist with a dog "hanging out" the window of a car has been convicted of a charge of being unable to have 'proper control' of his vehicle or have a 'full view of the road'.

Alistair David Bingham (52), of Station Road, Castledawson, was detected at Oriel Road in Antrim town on July 11 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena: "The defendant was driving a vehicle with a dog standing on the defendant's lap hanging out of the driver's side window."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant was not at court and Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter also convicted him on a charge of not having a driving licence.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

The court heard the defendant had originally been offered a fixed penalty in connection with the case but had not taken it up.

The defendant was banned from driving for three months and was fined £250 which included £200 for the driving licence offence and £50 fine for the dog-related charge.