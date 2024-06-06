Castledawson motorist is convicted for having dog 'hanging out' of car window
Alistair David Bingham (52), of Station Road, Castledawson, was detected at Oriel Road in Antrim town on July 11 last year.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena: "The defendant was driving a vehicle with a dog standing on the defendant's lap hanging out of the driver's side window."
The defendant was not at court and Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter also convicted him on a charge of not having a driving licence.
The court heard the defendant had originally been offered a fixed penalty in connection with the case but had not taken it up.
The defendant was banned from driving for three months and was fined £250 which included £200 for the driving licence offence and £50 fine for the dog-related charge.
An alternative charge of failing to produce a driving licence to police within seven days was adjourned until July.