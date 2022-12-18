Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Castledawson motorist who made off without paying is ordered to make restitution to Texaco

A 31-year-old Castledawson motorist has been placed on probation for 12 months on theft and motoring charges.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
9 minutes ago
Updated 18th Dec 2022, 3:26pm

David William Bradley from Moyola Avenue, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Bradley was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined a total of £825 for driving with two counts of having no insurance and no driving licence.

He was also ordered to pay £25 restitution to Texaco for making off without payment on two occasions.

Most Popular
Court gavel.

The court heard the offences happened on dates in January and March this year.

Imposing the combination order, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Bradley that she understood he was going through a difficult time when the offences were committed.

However, the judge said she was concerned that for a young man he was increasingly accumulating a record.

Read More
Magherafelt Recycling Centre opens after £1.7m refurbishment works

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant has mental health difficulties but would be willing to engage with Probation.