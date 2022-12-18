A 31-year-old Castledawson motorist has been placed on probation for 12 months on theft and motoring charges.

David William Bradley from Moyola Avenue, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Bradley was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined a total of £825 for driving with two counts of having no insurance and no driving licence.

Advertisement

He was also ordered to pay £25 restitution to Texaco for making off without payment on two occasions.

Court gavel.

Advertisement

The court heard the offences happened on dates in January and March this year.

Imposing the combination order, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Bradley that she understood he was going through a difficult time when the offences were committed.

Advertisement

However, the judge said she was concerned that for a young man he was increasingly accumulating a record.