David William Bradley from Moyola Avenue, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Bradley was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined a total of £825 for driving with two counts of having no insurance and no driving licence.
He was also ordered to pay £25 restitution to Texaco for making off without payment on two occasions.
The court heard the offences happened on dates in January and March this year.
Imposing the combination order, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Bradley that she understood he was going through a difficult time when the offences were committed.
However, the judge said she was concerned that for a young man he was increasingly accumulating a record.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant has mental health difficulties but would be willing to engage with Probation.