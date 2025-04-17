Castledawson: vandals anger community by setting fire to equipment at play park in village

By Stanley Campbell
Published 17th Apr 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
Vandals have set fire to equipment in a play park at Castledawson used by young children off school for Easter.

TUV Mid Ulster spokesperson Glenn Moore condemned the incident.

He said: “I am disgusted that at a time when schools are off and children should have greater opportunity than usual to enjoy local play parks, there has been an act of vandalism at Castledawson Play Park.

“This matter has been brought to the attention of authorities and I trust the damage will be addressed quickly. However, those responsible need to be dealt with. I would appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward to the PSNI.

Play equipment was set on fire | SuppliedPlay equipment was set on fire | Supplied
Play equipment was set on fire | Supplied
“Such behaviour not only displays wanton disregard for public property at a time when rates bills are already high but is grossly insensitive to the impact on local children. This park is situated in a housing estate and is well used by the local community.”

