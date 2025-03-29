Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has sustained potentially life-changing injuries after it was reported he was deliberately struck by a vehicle in Co Tyrone.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an assault involving a motor vehicle in Castlederg on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 3.10pm.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man in his 60s was deliberately struck by a black-coloured van at the junction with the Millbrook Gardens and the Killeter Road area of the town. He was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are described as potentially life changing.

"A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage taken at the time, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 993 28/03/25.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org