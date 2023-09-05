Register
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Castlederg murder investigation after 28-year-old Conor Browne dies in stabbing

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Castlederg.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:20 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 07:23 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Conor Browne, aged 28 and from the Strabane area, died from injuries sustained following a stabbing incident in the Main Street area of the town on Saturday, September 2.

Two men – aged 31 and 27 – were arrested on Monday night (September 4) and remain in police custody. Two other men - both aged 28 – also remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Gibson said: “I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous.