Castlederg murder investigation after 28-year-old Conor Browne dies in stabbing
Conor Browne, aged 28 and from the Strabane area, died from injuries sustained following a stabbing incident in the Main Street area of the town on Saturday, September 2.
Two men – aged 31 and 27 – were arrested on Monday night (September 4) and remain in police custody. Two other men - both aged 28 – also remain in police custody at this time.
Detective Chief Inspector Gibson said: “I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23.”
Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous.