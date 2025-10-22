Castlerock motorist hit 'fierce' speed of 104mph but judge tells him: 'I will give you a break'

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 10:24 BST
A motorist who hit a "fierce" speed of 104mph has avoided a driving ban.

Adam Parke (20), of Ballywoodock Road near Castlerock, was detected in a 70mph zone near Cloughmills around 7.30pm on Friday August 1 this year.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter told the defendant that earlier at Ballymena Magistrates Court he had not banned another motorist who did 100mph.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

He said the other man's speed had been due to an "emergency" but he said he would give Parke "the benefit of the doubt".

The defendant was given eight penalty points and was fined £355 - which the court heard was the defendant's weekly wage.

The judge said "104mph is just a fierce speed" but he told the defendant: "I will give you a break. You are very lucky not to be banned".

