PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “The cat was located by its owner with injuries consistent with being shot by a shotgun type weapon. Luckily, the cat is expected to make a full recovery.

"This incident occurred in the Ballynashee Road area of Glenwherry. If anyone has any information that would assist police with their enquiries please call 101, quoting reference 656 of 16/07/2023.”