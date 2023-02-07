A woman, who according to a defence barrister was given two free glasses of prosecco at a bar on New Year's Eve, was caught drink driving.

Named Rebeca Brenan on her charge sheet, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard she is known as Rebeca Bailie.

The 26-year-old, with an address listed as Oriel Park in Antrim town, came to police attention 10 minutes into 2023 after passing, at "speed", a parked patrol vehicle at Antrim's Fountain Hill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When officers stopped the vehicle at Church Street there was a smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant and she had an alcohol in breath reading of 56 - the legal limit is 35.

Editorial image.

Noting the date of the offence, defence barrister Aaron Thompson said the defendant had been at a pub earlier "and the bar was giving out two glasses of free prosecco".

After drinking those, the defendant had gone home and after thinking she was okay to drive she had gone out in the car, the lawyer said.

Advertisement

Advertisement