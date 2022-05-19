Loading...

Caused ‘£1,500’ worth of damage by holding lighter to fire control panel

A BALLYMENA man who caused ‘£1,575’ worth of damage by holding a lighter to a fire control panel at Braidwater Quay in the town has been given a six months prison sentence, suspended for two years.

By court reporter
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 10:07 am
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 10:07 am

James McDowell (30), of Lanntara, committed the offence on June 1, 2019.

He had also committed other offences.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

On December 27, 2019, the defendant stole £4 worth of items from the ‘Iceland’ store in Ballymena.

editorial image

On January 15, 2020, the defendant was caught with cannabis and obstructed a police officer.

He was also caught with Diazepam on July 21, 2020.

The defendant appeared via a video link from his solicitor’s office at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A defence barrister said during a period of deferral there had been no further offending.