Caused ‘£1,500’ worth of damage by holding lighter to fire control panel

James McDowell (30), of Lanntara, committed the offence on June 1, 2019.
He had also committed other offences.
On December 27, 2019, the defendant stole £4 worth of items from the ‘Iceland’ store in Ballymena.
On January 15, 2020, the defendant was caught with cannabis and obstructed a police officer.
He was also caught with Diazepam on July 21, 2020.
The defendant appeared via a video link from his solicitor’s office at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena.
A defence barrister said during a period of deferral there had been no further offending.