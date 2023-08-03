In a post on social media, Causeway Coast and Glens police wrote: “ Police in Coleraine are appealing for information following a suspicious approach to a young teenager in the Station Road area of Portstewart, on Wednesday 2nd August, at approximately 3.10pm.

"The man was described as having a bald appearance with grey stubble, was wearing bright blue clothing and aged in his early 60s. Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police are very aware of the concerns that this may raise in the local community, with proactive patrols now being stepped up in the area.