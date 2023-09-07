Causeway Coast and Glens police arrest man over alleged fraud relating to travel arrangements
Detectives in Coleraine investigating reports of alleged fraud in relation to travel arrangements have made an arrest.
The man was arrested in the Causeway Coast & Glens area on September 6 and released on bail to allow for further enquiries. The enquiries are into two reports of alleged fraud on 16 August and 4 September in relation to travel arrangements made by two separate groups for trips away.
Detectives appeal to anyone who thinks the same has happened to them to get in touch with police on 101.