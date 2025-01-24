Training was delivered to explain the process of undertaking an effective home security survey and highlighted the areas to consider when investing in security products for residential settings.

It also showcased the many no/low-cost approaches to help prevent residents falling victim to opportunistic criminals.

Participants had the opportunity to take part in a virtual home security survey exercise which helped them see where their properties might be vulnerable, showing how effective simple no cost housekeeping approaches can be in deterring criminals.

PCSP Chairperson Cllr Brenda Chivers said: “Burglaries and theft do not just involve the loss of personal possessions, which is very distressing, but they are extremely invasive and can make people feel unsafe in their own homes."

The training was delivered in January and was followed by a talk from local Crime Prevention Officer, Judith Lavery. Judith gave an overview on recent scams and the ‘no cold caller scheme’, with residents having the opportunity to ask questions and share best practice.

The training provided by Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP complemented crime prevention roadshows which have been held in the last 12 months where information stands were hosted in high footfall locations such as supermarkets and Causeway Hospital.

Information on crime prevention events run by the PCSP in partnership with PSNI will continue to be advertised via https://www.facebook.com/causewaycoastglenspcsp throughout the year.

If you have any community safety or policing concerns, please contact your local PCSP member or email: [email protected]