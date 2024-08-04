Causeway Coast and Glens PSNI appeal for witnesses after graffiti attack in Dervock

Published 4th Aug 2024

Police are seeking witnesses and video footage following several incidents of criminal damage in Dervock.

Property and a vehicle were damaged with graffiti in an early morning incident.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of Sunday, August 4 in the McArthur Avenue / Knock Road area to come forward.

They are also appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 405 of 04/08/2024. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers.

