Police are seeking witnesses and video footage following several incidents of criminal damage in Dervock.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property and a vehicle were damaged with graffiti in an early morning incident.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of Sunday, August 4 in the McArthur Avenue / Knock Road area to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 405 of 04/08/2024. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers.