Causeway Coast Community Association hosted a meeting recently to address the spate of thefts and burglaries on farms, businesses and rural dwellings in the North Antrim area.

The meeting in Ballintoy Parish Hall on December 9 was chaired by Jim Wilkinson. Also in attendance were North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, Chief Inspector Cummings, PSNI Coleraine and Inspector Burns, PSNI Neighbourhood Policing Ballycastle.

Lee Kane, Vice Chair of the Policing Community Strategic Partnership (PCSP), was also in attendance along with representatives from the North Antrim farming and business community.

Full and frank views were exchanged on thefts on local farms, problem areas were discussed and various ideas were tabled for consideration in order to better link the information flow from ground level to the PSNI teams in Ballycastle and Coleraine.

Ian Paisley MP, Uel Kane, and Frank McCaughan with Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Stevie Burns

The PSNI have noted several points for consideration with a follow up meeting planned to take place in Spring 2023, which everyone will be very welcome to attend.

Causeway Coast & Glens councillors Cara McShane and Sandra Hunter and Alderman Sharon McKillop also attended to add their views and offer support.

Cllr Hunter said that there has been a number of incidences of farm thefts within the North Antrim area, which is a considerable cost and inconvenience to those who have been affected. She said it was good to get the farming community, along with those affected and the PSNI, in the one room to discuss the areas needing dealt with and, in turn, to put considerations forward to ensure a better link up of information and communication.

Cllr Hunter added that it was encouraging to hear from Chief Inspector Cummings that police are in talks with DAERA for officers to learn more about farming practices and livestock movements.

PSNI Chief Inspector Cummings and Lisnagunogue Neighbourhood Watch Coordinator Morris McCurdy chat over a cuppa

Lee Kane, Vice Chair of Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP, said: “It’s really important that we all take steps to protect our homes, farms, businesses and property.

"PCSP has a range of tools and resources to help the community keep safe, such as property marking equipment, support to buy tracker devices and help for more vulnerable members of the community to secure their property.”

Cllr Sandra Hunter, local farmer Ronnie Smith and Alderman Sharon McKillop