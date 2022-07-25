CCTV images being checked in Craigavon to identify antisocial behaviour culprits

In particular, police have highlighted issues which have been reported in the Kernan Hill Manor area.

A PSNI spokesperson said they will be using CCTV footage to try to identify those responsible.

“Young people, who we believe are at the park / playing fields in the late evening and then walk home, can be seen kicking doors and running. This in itself is attempted criminal damage given the force these young people are kicking the doors with. It could also constitute harassment given that this is a frequent occurrence.

Kernan Hill Manor. Picture: Google

“Previous to this, pumpkins were being stolen at Halloween and thrown at doors (theft and attempted criminal damage) and a flower pot has also been broken (criminal damage).”

The police spokesperson urged parents to keep a check on their children.

“Parents, check in with your young people. Are they hanging around this area? Have a word and tell them to knock this on the head. This is unfair for those living there. How would your children feel if this was your house? Or a grandparent’s house? Or a relative’s house who have a young child that is frightened now as a result?

“Brownlow NPT will be looking to identify those that can be seen in CCTV footage and will be speaking with parents. We will also be stepping up patrols in the area.”