Local DUP MLA Keith Buchanan and Councillor Paul McLean have met with police to discuss the incident on Sunday night and its impact on local businesses.
Windows were damaged in premises at Rainey Street, Market Square, Broad Street, Queen Street and Ballyronan Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Condemning the "wanton and mindless vandalism", Mr Buchanan and Councillor McLean said it follows other incidents in recent weeks in the town.
In a joint statement they said: "This is a time when our local businesses need our support. It is a very challenging time for businesses and any additional cost is far from ideal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"On Monday we meet with the Inspector of the Neighbourhood Policing Team and have been assured an investigation is underway with several CCTV images. We urge anyone with any information, which may assist with the investigation, to contact the PSNI.”