Police are understood to have several CCTV images of the man who ran amok in Magherafelt town centre smashing shop windows, it has emerged.

Local DUP MLA Keith Buchanan and Councillor Paul McLean have met with police to discuss the incident on Sunday night and its impact on local businesses.

Windows were damaged in premises at Rainey Street, Market Square, Broad Street, Queen Street and Ballyronan Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Condemning the "wanton and mindless vandalism", Mr Buchanan and Councillor McLean said it follows other incidents in recent weeks in the town.

One of the shops which had its windows smashed on Sunday night.

In a joint statement they said: "This is a time when our local businesses need our support. It is a very challenging time for businesses and any additional cost is far from ideal.

Advertisement

Advertisement