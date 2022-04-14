CCTV images released in relation to nine vehicles being ‘keyed’ in Carrickfergus

The images in relation to incidents in the Northland and Oakwood Road area on February 5 featured on Monday’s edition of BBC Crime NI.

In a statement, PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “At approximately 01:00-02:00am, we attended the area in relation to a report of a car having been badly keyed. A further eight similar reports were received of ‘keying’ damage.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“CCTV shows a male at 01:10am walking along Northland from North Road direction towards Woodburn Road. He is then seen walking alongside a grey Hyundai Kona, where a scrape can be heard as he walks past. The male then stops at the bonnet and can be seen and heard ‘scoring’ into it using something in his right hand.