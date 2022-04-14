CCTV images released in relation to nine vehicles being ‘keyed’ in Carrickfergus

The images in relation to incidents in the Northland and Oakwood Road area on February 5 featured on Monday’s edition of BBC Crime NI.
In a statement, PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “At approximately 01:00-02:00am, we attended the area in relation to a report of a car having been badly keyed. A further eight similar reports were received of ‘keying’ damage.
“CCTV shows a male at 01:10am walking along Northland from North Road direction towards Woodburn Road. He is then seen walking alongside a grey Hyundai Kona, where a scrape can be heard as he walks past. The male then stops at the bonnet and can be seen and heard ‘scoring’ into it using something in his right hand.
“We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”