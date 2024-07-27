Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hyundai Tucson was stolen during a burglary at a house in Keady on Saturday (July 27) morning.

Police received a report shortly after 6.20am of a break-in at the property in the Tassagh Road area of the Co Armagh village.

In an appeal for information following the incident, Sergeant Bigger said: “It’s believed access was gained via a rear door of the property and damage was caused to a handle and lock.

“Kitchen drawers were rummaged through and a set of keys were stolen belonging to a champagne-coloured Hyundai Tucson that was stolen from the property.

A Hyundai Tucson was stolen from the property. Photo provided by PSNI

“Enquires are ongoing to determine if anything else might have been taken from the house and also to locate the stolen vehicle.

“Anyone with information or who may have noticed anything suspicious or has CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 300 27/07/24.”