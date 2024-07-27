Champagne-coloured Hyundai Tucson stolen after keys taken during break-in at Keady home
Police received a report shortly after 6.20am of a break-in at the property in the Tassagh Road area of the Co Armagh village.
In an appeal for information following the incident, Sergeant Bigger said: “It’s believed access was gained via a rear door of the property and damage was caused to a handle and lock.
“Kitchen drawers were rummaged through and a set of keys were stolen belonging to a champagne-coloured Hyundai Tucson that was stolen from the property.
“Enquires are ongoing to determine if anything else might have been taken from the house and also to locate the stolen vehicle.
“Anyone with information or who may have noticed anything suspicious or has CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 300 27/07/24.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.