A 28-year-old man who pleaded not guilty to an allegation of possessing a knife 'without good reason or lawful authority' at Randalstown Forest has had the charge dismissed at a court contest.

Morgan Lyttle of White Hall Place in Ballycastle, was charged in relation to August 20, 2022. The defendant said he had a "reasonable excuse" to have the item.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard police saw a car parked at Randalstown Forest at 1.15am and there were two occupants. When police conducted a search a "combat knife" was found "in the boot" of the defendant's vehicle.

The defendant told police it was a "cutting tool" and added: "I just use it when I need it, you would be surprised, I love survival and fishing".

The case was hears at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Giving evidence, the defendant told the court he used the knife at work to cut off plastic. He said he had nowhere to secure it safely at work and also used it for fishing.

He said he would normally leave the knife at home but after work on this occasion it was still in his vehicle after a friend contacted him saying he "wasn't in a good state of mind". They had gone to a "secluded" area for a "chat".

A defence lawyer said the defendant had gone "to look after his friend" and there was no evidence to suggest the accused was in any way involved in criminal activity.

Dismissing the charge against the accused, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had raised a statutory defence that he had a "good reason" for having the knife. The judge said the circumstances were important to the court's conclusions.

Judge Broderick said the prosecution had to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt and he was satisfied the accused had been able to invoke the statutory defence of having a "good reason" to have the knife and dismissed the charge.