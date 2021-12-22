Charged in relation to allegations of ill-treatment of patients at hospital

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

They are: Darren James O’Kane (33), of Creeve Court, Randalstown; James Patrick David Houston (36), of Elliotts Place, Strangford; Darren O’Loan (35), of Aghaboy Gardens, Antrim town; Stephen Nixon (unknown age), of Creevy Avenue, Belfast; Dorothy Irwin (58), of Glenburn Avenue, Larne; Naoife Donnelly (38), of Red Row, Randalstown; Aaron McFetridge (36), of Rosses Stables, Ballymena; Danielle Gallagher (30), of Dermont Crescent, Newtownabbey.

The cases were listed at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

Charges include ‘hospital staff ill-treating mental patients’; ‘wilfully neglecting mental patients’; ‘false imprisonment’ and ‘making false entries on mental health documents’.

Prosecution lawyer David McNeill said there were 131 charges.

He said there was “CCTV” involved in the case.

One of the defence lawyers, Michael Smyth, said there were “almost 7,000 pages of evidence”.