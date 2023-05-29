Register
Charges against man accused of making threat to kill in Larne are withdrawn

A man with an address given on a charge sheet as no fixed abode in Larne, who had denied a charge of possessing a knife 'without good reason' at the town's Priory Place, has had charges he faced withdrawn by prosecutors.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 29th May 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 09:58 BST

Ryan Christopher Cash (32), had also denied making a threat to kill a male and assaulting the male on March 11 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the case was in to fix a date for a contest but she said the charges were being withdrawn after the alleged injured party said he would not be attending court.

Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
