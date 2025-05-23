A person is charged with assaulting a patient and ill-treating and neglecting him at Kintullagh House Care Home in Ballymena.

Razvan Dumitru (35), with an address listed as The Nursery in Ballymena, is charged in relation to August 21, 2024.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court a defence solicitor claimed a "witness" who made a statement regarding alleged neglect, "has a history of making false complaints against a number of other staff members".

Full details surrounding the alleged offences were not outlined to the court on Thursday, may 15.

The case has been adjourned to June 12 to fix a date for a contest.